Hearing on Bessenyey partition court order

Legal Notice

The Ravalli County the Board of County Commissioners will hold a public hearing to receive public comment on The Estate of Francis B. Bessenyey Court Order partition Probate No. DP-12-92. The proposed court order partition is between Old Corvallis Road and Eastside Highway, North of Fairgrounds Road and to the North and South of The Daly Mansion. The property is located in Sections 18 & 19, T6N, R20W, P.M.M., Ravalli County, Montana. There are 2 existing parcels proposed to be partitioned into 7 total parcels.

Information describing the proposal is available for inspection at the Planning Department, in the Administrative Center, 215 S. 4th Street, Suite F, Hamilton, MT 59840. The Board of County Commissioners hearing will be held September 19th, 2018 at 10:30 AM in the Commissioners’ Meeting Room in the Administrative Center.

BS 9-4, 9-11-19. MNAXLP