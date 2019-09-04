Football Wrap-up

Corvallis edged Stevensville, 14-13, in an early rivalry game. Corvallis scored both their touchdowns in the second quarter and then held off Stevensville in the fourth for the win. Colton Nelson had a five yard run for the first Blue Devil touchdown. Clay Barcus pushed through from one yard out for the second score and Bohnet kicked the PAT again. Stevensville’s Sakaia Wehr had a one yard push for six points for the Yellowjackets. Kaden Sunderlin kicked the PAT. Ben Tack caught a six yard pass from Wehr for the second touchdown but the run failed.

Hamilton ran over Butte Central in Southwest A action on Friday night, 49-26. Victor fell to St. Ignatius, 42-0, in their non conference opener.