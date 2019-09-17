Floodplain Permit Application – Toliver

Legal Notice

The Ravalli County Planning Department is inviting public comment on a floodplain permit application for work performed within the floodplain of the East Fork of the Bitterroot River at 5517 US Hwy 93 South in Conner, MT. The permit will cover the construction of a deck that extends over a lawn towards the river. The project site is located on the southwest side of the river about ½ mile upstream (southeast) of Dickson Creek Road, in the SW¼, Section 22, Township 2 North, Range 20 West, Ravalli County, on tax parcel number 1205400. The applicant is Priscilla Toliver. Information regarding this application is available at the Ravalli County Planning Department at 215 S 4th St, Suite F in Hamilton. Written comments may be mailed, hand-delivered or emailed (planning@rc.mt.gov) and must be received by Thursday, October 3, 2019 at 5:00 pm. (Reference Application #FA-19-12).

BS 9-18-19. MNAXLP