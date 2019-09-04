Floodplain Application – Daniel & Jacqueline Warren

Legal Notice

The Ravalli County Planning Department is inviting public comment on a floodplain permit application for work proposed within the floodplain of the East Fork of the Bitterroot River at 5565 US Hwy 93 South in Conner, MT. The project will perform maintenance and improvements along a section of bank that appears to have been previously stabilized. The project site is located on the northeast side of the river about ½ mile upstream (southeast) of Dickson Creek Road, in the SE¼, SW¼, Section 22, Township 2 North, Range 20 West, Ravalli County, on tax parcel number 1210800. The applicants are Daniel and Jacqueline Warren. Information regarding this application is available at the Ravalli County Planning Department at 215 S 4th St, Suite F in Hamilton. Written comments may be mailed, hand-delivered or emailed (planning@rc.mt.gov) and must be received by Thursday, September 19, 2019 at 5:00 pm. (Reference Application #FA-19-05).

BS 9-4-19. MNAXLP