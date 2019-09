2 Living Estate Sales (Sauer & Towle)=1 Amazing Sale! Beautiful home on the Bitterroot River also for sale! 4214 Edgewater Way, Stevi (end of River Road). 9/12-9 to 4 (prices firm), 9/13 9-3, 9/14 9-2, 9/15 11 to 1 (1/2 price). House, 3 car garage & shop are full! Household everything=desks, queen bed, couch, tables, rockers, unique Baker’s Rack, 100’s of dishes, picnic table, BBQs, lawn furniture, plants, exercise equipment, cross country skis, Snapper ride on mower, hand & power tools, Delta Chop Saw. Antiques= Duncan Phyfe table & chairs, dressers, Roseville, glassware galore, books including extensive flyfishing book collection, & more! Also a 21 ft. tandem Idle Time camper trailer and the house! “Double your pleasure” with 2 sales in 1! No earlies. Cash only!

Share this: