Director of local grief center receives national award

Dr. Tina Barrett, Executive Director and co-founder of Tamarack Grief Resource Center (TGRC), received the Association of Death Educators and Counselors (ADEC) 2019 Community Educator Award in recognition of her 20 years of grief counseling experience and her work to expand access to grief care through grief support programs, education, and specialized trainings.

Each year the ADEC presents the Community Educator Award to an individual who has demonstrated excellence in community-focused teachings on grief and end-of-life. They must demonstrate continued intellectual growth and remain at the cutting edge of new developments in the field.

In a state with the highest suicide rate in the nation, Dr. Barrett has channeled her energies and passion to cultivate a grief resource center focused on providing direct support and care to those experiencing grief and trauma. As one of her colleagues describes, “Her sheer power to rally a room to action and re-energize professionals is unparalleled and striking in its intensity—Tina Barrett is a force wholly unto herself.”

She serves on the board for the National Alliance for Grieving Children (NAGC) and is a Senior Consultant with the Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors (TAPS).