‘Colors of Cancer’ month kicks off with Food Truck Lunch

The Colors of Cancer “Food Truck” Lunch will be held Monday, October 1st from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. in the Emergency Department Parking lot. Indulge in a variety of fabulous foods knowing that your purchase is going to help enhance cancer services at Marcus Daly Memorial Hospital. As you enjoy lunch, you will have an opportunity to meet participants this year’s Color of Cancer teams, learn about the many events and register for the Colors of Cancer Fun Run, happening on October 12th. Proceeds generated from this Food Truck Lunch and all other Colors of Cancer events during October are donated to the Daly Hospital foundation and matched by Marcus Daly Memorial Hospital.

Participating food trucks include:

• Team Blue: Mineshaft – meat pasties & chocolate chip cookies

• Team Lime Green: O’Leary’s Kitchen – hot dogs, chips & soda

• Team Gold: Red Rooster & Snow-to-Go – salads & snow cones

• Team Black: Taste of the Old World – crepes, chicken piroshkis

• Team Dark Blue: Big Sky Grub Truck – beef, bacon, burgers, etc.

• Team Pink: Goody Goo Goo – pink cookies & donuts

• Team Pink: Wings & Things – 11 flavors of chicken wings and pulled pork.

For more information about the upcoming events visit MDMH.org/events and for questions about Color Team call the Daly Hospital Foundation at 406-375-4874.