Alley Abandonment Hearing

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Petition to Abandon Portion of Alley (known as Bear Trax) Between Lots 9-10 and 17-18 in Hughes Addition)

The Board of Ravalli County Commissioners will hold a public hearing Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at 11:00 AM in the Commissioners Conference Room (3rd Floor) at the Ravalli County Administrative Center located at 215 S. 4th street, Hamilton, Montana. The purpose of this public hearing is to take public comment on the petition by Mavrick Enterprises, LLC to abandon a portion of an alley, known as Bear Trax (as described above) and to take action by Resolution.

If you have any questions, or would like to make public comment due to your inability to attend the meeting, please contact the Commissioners through either of the following: 215 S. 4th Street, Suite A, Hamilton, Montana 59840 or phone 406-375-6500 or email commissioners@rc.mt.gov

Chris Taggart

Commissioners Administrative Assistant

BS 9-25, 10-2, 10-9-19. MNAXLP