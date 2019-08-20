Why and how to re-elect Trump 

By Bob Williams, Stevensville

Feeling good about characterizing some people as liberals?

Read on.

Feeling good about our President forcefully acting against immigrant?

For the last four years, have you been worked up about Sanctuary Cities and the immigration problem in the USA?

Are you disgusted with the media that does not report on the problems with immigrants in the USA?

Are you looking toward the bigger picture?

Want to understand those who do not support Donald Trump?

Are you concerned about how to re-elect Donald Trump as President of the USA?

Understand and overcome the objections to Donald Trump as President of the USA.

Objections like these:

He is the best thing possible for the behind the scenes operators who have deeply corrupted most of the Cabinet.

The best thing for the Pompeo and Bolton supporters wanting changes in the USA foreign policy.

The best thing for those committed toward advancing power and control of a unitary executive, with fiat powers to make big changes, while opposing Congressional oversight.

People object that he and his yes men are responsible for getting us into a trade war with China. A war we are loosing. Tax-payers are stuck with paying for some 20 billion dollars of the trade war losses suffered by USA soybean producers. China,the fourth largest buyer of America’s ag products, has now canceled all imports of American ag products. But remember, the new tariffs brought in more revenue. In June, 2019, USA importers paid $6 billion dollars of import tariffs, of which $3.4 billion was to pay new Trump tariffs.

Nationally, the biggest objection may be how Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong-un, both consistently out maneuver our President. Thanks to our President, Kim Jong-un now has developed 12 new nuclear weapons, and tested a missile capable of reaching Japan.

Nationally, the biggest objection, may be Donald Trump’s consistent favoring of wealth care, while disfavoring health care.

Here in Montana, it’s very hard to accept how Donald Trump and the people behind him, are making steady progress, to incrementally transfer public lands into private hands. Private hands enriched by the Tax cut and Jobs Act of 2017, designed by the Trump administration and Republican leaders in Congress, to permanently cut corporate tax payments to the federal government.

Adding up those seven objections, means there’s a lot of work to do, in overcoming objections and winning re-election of Donald Trump.

For some media, and some citizens and members of Congress, there remains the objective of keeping America white and acting hard even sometimes mean against immigrants. After all, open immigration is long thought to be a brazenly fraudulent maneuver to acquire more Democratic voters.

What’s most important is keeping the dominant political party dominant. Accomplishing that objective trumps democratic objectives.

Supporting Donald Trump and Senator Mitch McConnell are the best available means to keep the dominant political party dominant.

With a Republican President and a Republican Governor of Montana the Montana Legislature would be reformed.