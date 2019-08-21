Trustee vacancy – Stevensville Schools

LEGAL NOTICE

Notice is hereby given, that pursuant to Montana Codes Annotated, the appointment of one (1) trustee position for the Stevensville Public Schools will take place at the special board meeting scheduled for August 27, 2019 at 7:00 pm.

The term for the position is until May 2020. Interested parties must be of voting age, reside within the Stevensville School District and submit a letter of interest to the District Clerk at no later than 4:00 pm Monday, August 26, 2019. Interviews will take place August 27, 2019 at the special board meeting.

Stevensville Public Schools

District Office

300 Park Street

Stevensville, MT 59870

BS 8-21-19. MNAXLP