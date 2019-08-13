Trustee Sale – Lewis

43-19 / 806199

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE

TO BE SOLD FOR CASH AT TRUSTEE’S SALE on December 05, 2019, at 10:00 o’clock A.M. (recognized local time) at the Main Door of the Ravalli County Courthouse, located at, 205 Bedford Street, Hamilton, MT 59840, the following described real property, situated in Ravalli County, Montana:

A tract of land located in and being a portion of the NE¼, Section 34, T9N, R20W, P.M.M., Ravalli County, Montana and being more particularly described as Parcel A, all according to Certificate of Survey No. 604410-F.

Commonly known as: 3589 Eva CT, Stevensville, MT 59870

Eagle’s Landing Construction, Inc., A Montana Corporation, as Grantor(s), conveyed said real property to Stewart Title of Ravalli County, LLC, as Trustee, to secure an obligation owed to Linda Kay Lewis and Frank Lewis, as Beneficiary, by Deed of Trust dated March 18, 2015, and recorded March 19, 2015, as Document No. 685933.

The Beneficial interest is currently held by Linda Kay Lewis and Frank Lewis. First American Title Company of Montana, Inc, is the Successor Trustee pursuant to a Substitution of Trustee recorded in the office of the Clerk and Recorder of Ravalli County, Montana.

Eagle’s Landing Construction, Inc., A Montana Corporation has defaulted in the performance of said Deed of Trust by failing to make the monthly payment of $395.84 due for the 18th day of February 2019 and a like sum of $395.84 due for the 18th day of each and every month thereafter, which monthly installments would have been applied on the principal and interest due on said obligation, and other charges against the property or loan. As of July 3, 2019 there is due and owing on the loan an unpaid principal balance of $95,000.00, accrued interest in the amount of $2,161.32, for a total amount due of $96,979.20. Interest accrues on the Note at the rate of 5% per annum with a per diem rate of $13.02 after July 3, 2019. Interest continues to accrue. All delinquencies are now due together with any late charges, advances to protect the security, and fees and costs associated with this foreclosure.

The Beneficiary anticipates and may disperse such amounts as may be required to preserve and protect the property and for real property taxes that may become due or delinquent, unless such amounts of taxes are paid by the Grantors. If such amounts are paid by the Beneficiary, the amounts or taxes will be added to the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust. Other expenses to be charged against the proceeds of this sale include the Trustee’s fees and attorney’s fees, costs and expenses of the sale, and late charges, if any. Beneficiary has elected and has directed the Trustee to sell the above described property to satisfy the obligation. The sale is a public sale and any person, including the Beneficiary, excepting only the Trustee, may bid at the sale. The bid price must be paid in cash at the time of sale. The conveyance will be made by Trustee’s Deed. The sale purchaser shall be entitled to possession of the property on the 10th day following the sale. The Grantor, successor in interest to the Grantor, or any other person having an interest in the property, at any time prior to the Trustee’s Sale, may pay to the Beneficiary to the successor in interest to the Beneficiary the entire amount then due under the Deed of Trust and the obligation secured thereby (including costs and expenses actually incurred and attorney’s fees) other than such portion of the principal as would not then be due had no default occurred and thereby cure the default.

The scheduled Trustee’s sale may be postponed by public proclamation up to fifteen (15) days for any reason, and in the event of a bankruptcy filing, the sale may be postponed by the Trustee for up to one-hundred twenty (120) days by public proclamation at least every thirty (30) days.

DATED: July 30, 2019

By:/s/Rae Albert, Assistant Secretary

for First American Title Company of Montana, Inc.

c/o Title Financial Specialty Services

PO Box 339, Blackfoot, ID 83221

STATE OF Idaho ) SS.

COUNTY OF Bingham )

On this July 30, 2019, before me, a Notary Public in and for said State, personally appeared Rae Albert, known or identified to me, to be the Assistant Secretary of First American Title Company of Montana, Inc., who is named as the Successor Trustee in the above described Deed of Trust and executed the instrument on behalf of said

Successor Trustee, and acknowledged to me that said Successor Trustee executed the same.

/s/ Kaitlin Ann Gotch

Notary Public of Idaho

Residing at: Blackfoot, Idaho

Commission Expires:07/29/2022

BS 8-14, 8-21-8-28-19. MNAXLP