Stevensville superintendent receives Literacy Award

At the last Stevensville School District Board meeting, Superintendent Bob Moore was presented the Montana State Literacy Administrator Award. Ann Ellsworth, who serves on the Executive Board of the Montana State Literacy Association, said she was honored to present the award. School district administrator Tracy Rogstad wrote the letter of nomination for Moore. Ellsworth said after reviewing the nominations, the board unanimously determined that Moore would be this year’s recipient. She said the award is in recognition for his commitment to enriching literacy education and for inspiring his staff to strive for excellence in literacy instruction.

Rogstad said in her letter that Moore’s leadership style has transformed the Stevensville School District in numerous ways.

“Bob believes in setting targets and developing a timeline to meet the goals, frequently re-assessing the progress being made and making adjustments as needed,” wrote Rogstad. She said he encourages his leadership team, composed of the Primary, Middle and High School principals to dedicate focused and extensive professional development in various areas, filling gaps in teacher knowledge, developing best practices about writing instruction, helping teachers envision writing across the curriculum in different subjects and grade levels.

“Finally, Bob spearheaded an all-hands-on-deck approach to getting the community to buy in on the school bond issue, which is no easy feat. It resulted in energizing the faculty and staff and strengthening our shared vision toward the future,” she said.