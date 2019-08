CORDED POWER TOOLS (with manuals) and two ladders. Call 777-2920. 12” band saw. 10” table saw with leg set. 10” compound miter saw. 4-1/2” angle grinder. Auto-scroller saber saw. 3/8” electric drill. 1-1/4 hp router. 5” random orbit sander. Palm sander. 6” bench vise. Plus miscellaneous hand tools and extension cords.

Share this: