New council members at the table in Stevensville

Stevensville Council member Robin Holcomb appeared relieved to have a full set of council members to conduct business once again after having been the lone member on the four-person council for a short spell.

The three new council members – Steve Gibson, Dempsey Vick and Patrick Shourd – were appointed by Holcomb to serve the seats left vacant by the resignations of Bob Michalson, Jim Crews and Stacie Barker. All three claimed unacceptable and, allegedly, illegal actions by the mayor as their reason for leaving.

At the August 22 meeting, the position of Council President, previously held by Michalson, and a few Board positions were filled. Steve Gibson was elected to serve as the Council President and was also elected to serve as council representative on Planning and Zoning Board. Dempsey Vick was elected to serve on the Airport Board and Patrick Shourd was elected to serve on the Park Board.

In the public comment period, Mark Adams had some questions about the town’s past expenditures and said he was going to come in the next day to get answers. He expressed shock at the amount of money spent on Public Safety last year, about $563,379, and said, “The people of Stevensville are getting screwed.”

Leslie Tadvick said she had questions about the latest audit, wondered what the Mayor’s proposed salary was in the new budget, and whether he wanted a car, as she had heard from someone.

Victoria Howell spoke on behalf of the Stevensville Civic Club and thanked the Mayor, the Council, and all the town’s staff for their help in staging the Creamery Picnic celebration this year.

Craig Thomas asked the council to consider holding a special meeting to approve a preliminary budget for the airport taxiway project. The $1.8 million taxiway improvement project involves construction of a new taxiway, two aprons, and a midfield taxiway connection. The bulk of the project will be paid for through grant funds.

The Council, during its regular meeting, agreed to hold a special meeting on August 28, at 7 p.m. at Town Hall to consider the project’s budget. They also approved leasing some hangar space at the airport and agreed to the construction of a hangar on the leased property.

The Council will also consider adopting a preliminary budget for the Town at the same special meeting.