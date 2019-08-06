In response once again

By Bill Stroud, Victor

I’d like to dispel a myth which is thrown into the Orange Koolaid over at Fox News. “Liberals want open borders.” What does that even mean? That is as contrived as “Hillary and Obama are gonna take your guns.” Show me the sound bite, show me the print, show me the proof of anyone (other than Fox News) ever claiming this.

Dee and John Gibney – have you ever met someone who told you they want open borders? I lean left on most issues yet I don’t want open borders and I don’t believe in illegal immigration. Don’t know anyone who does except for Donald Trump when he’s hiring at Mar-a-Lago.

Dee, neither you nor your defenders make any mention throughout your rants of immigrants seeking asylum. You tend to throw all immigrants at the southern border into a bucket labeled ‘illegals’ (oh yea, another Fox News talking point)

As a parent of foreign born adopted children and the descendant of Polish immigrants, you must be torn while watching a Trump rally chant “send them back.”