Immigration problem must be resolved

By Jerry Haslip, Victor

I just finished reading the Bitterroot Star’s July 31, 2019 Opinion pages. Letters therein written by Messrs. Gibney, Bohn, and Hicks were spot-on, yet polite! Each one should be complimented by rationally thinking, law abiding Americans.

Each of them really nailed Oppenheim for writing such a hateful, misinformed letter criticizing Ms. Gibney’s recent letter in the Star! Any and all ignorant, looney liberals need to be told that opinions/positions favoring illegal immigrants breaking U.S. immigration law are not acceptable! One wonders why many liberals seem to think that it is OK for them to favor violating certain U.S. laws – should they disagree with said law. That seems un-American to me!

It is apparent that our presidential administration and legislators must seek common ground to solve the current southern border illegal immigration problem. Unfortunately, liberals in Congress are not showing any indication that they believe illegal immigration is a REALLY significant problem and must be resolved sooner rather than later! One can only speculate as to why liberals are unwilling to act. Perhaps it is past time to reject those liberals in the very next election cycle- since it appears to be the only reasonable alternative!