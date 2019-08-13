Hearings on OLBP proposals – Mogan, Gates, Paddock

Legal Notice

The Board of County Commissioners (BCC) will conduct public hearings for three conservation easements proposed through Ravalli County’s Open Lands Bond Program. The proposals are known as follows:

1. The Mogan Farm project is located at 941, 1202, and 1372 Three Mile Creek Road, Northeast of Stevensville in the Three Mile Creek area (see Location Map), and is legally described as: Lot 13 and the E1/2 Lots 10,11,12, Block 20, Sunnyside Orchards No. 4. N1/2 NE1/4 NE1/4 Section 4, T9N R19W, SE1/4 Section 33, T10N R19W, SW1/4 Section 34 T10N R19W, Parcel 4, COS 467073, and Parcels C & D, COS 570440.

2. The Gates Family Farm project is located at 4585 Gates Lane, Northeast of Stevensville in the Three Mile Creek area (see location map), and is legally described as: W1/2 NE1/4 and the E1/2 NW1/4 Section 4, T9N R19W, P.M., M., Ravalli County, Montana.

3. The Paddock Ranch project is located at 2671 Old Darby Road, just Southwest of the intersection of Old Darby Road and Lake Como Road to the North of Darby (see Location Map), and is legally described as: Parcel B, COS 5821 less COS 551450 and COS 580842, located in Sections 26 & 27, T4N R21W, P.M., M., Ravalli County, Montana.

The applicant for project 1 is Frank Mogan. The applicants for project 2 are members of the Gates Family. The applicant for project 3 is Ana Mae Paddock. The sponsoring organization for all three projects is the Bitter Root Land Trust. Information describing the proposals is available for inspection at the Planning Department, in the County administrative center, 215 S 4th Street, Suite F, Hamilton, MT 59840. Written comments are encouraged to be submitted to the Planning Department prior to the public hearing and will be forwarded to the BCC for consideration at the public hearing.

The BCC will conduct a public hearing regarding these proposals on Monday, August 26th, 2019 from 1:30pm to 3:00pm in the Commissioners’ meeting room in the County administrative building. The public may comment verbally or in writing at the hearing. Comments and information submitted at the public hearing will be considered in the decision about these conservation easements.