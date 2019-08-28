Hearing on Quinlan septic variance

Legal Notice

The Ravalli County Board of Health (BOH) will conduct a Public Meeting to receive citizen comment on an appeal requested by Laurie Quinlan, for the Property known as 505 Hidden Valley Rd. S., Florence, MT 59833, Parcel # 1383810. Lot 15B of the Linda Vista Subdivision. The variance request is to allow the continued use of a 1,500-gallon septic tank for a 6-bedroom dwelling instead of a 2,000-gallon capacity septic tank(s) as required per Circular DEQ-4.

Information describing the variance request is available for inspection on September 4, 2019, at the Ravalli County Environmental Health Department, in the Administrative Center, 215 S. 4th Street, Suite D, Hamilton, MT 59840. The public meeting will be held Wednesday, September 11th, at 2:00 p.m., in the Commissioners’ Meeting Room at the Administrative Center. The public may comment verbally, or in writing, at the meeting. Comments and information submitted at the public meeting will be considered in the decision on said variance request.

BS 8-28, 9-4-19. MNAXLP