Hearing on Name Change – Blayne Fry

Montana 21st Judicial District Court, Ravalli County

In the Matter of the Name Change of Blayne Fry, Blayne Fry, Petitioner

Cause No. DV-19-295/3

Dept. No.: 2

Notice of Hearing on Name Change

This is notice that Petitioner has asked the District Court for a change of name from Blayne Allen Fry to Blayne Allen Ravendes. The hearing will be on September 12, 2019 at 1:30 p.m.

The hearing will be at the Courthouse in Ravalli County.

Dated: August 8, 2019.

/s/ Paige Trautwein, Clerk of District Court

By: Janenne Sorenson, Deputy Clerk of Court.

