Hearing on County Permissive Medical Levy

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

FOR PERMISSIVE MEDICAL LEVY

The BOARD OF RAVALLI COUNTY COMMISSIONERS will hold a public hearing on Thursday, September 5, 2019 at 10:30 AM in the Commissioner’s Conference Room (3rd Floor) at 215 S. 4th Street, Hamilton, MT. The purpose of this public hearing is to take public comment and pass a Resolution regarding the proposed permissive medical levy for health care premiums for Fiscal Year 2020.

If you have any questions, please feel free to call the Commissioner’s Office at 375-6500.

Glenda Wiles

Adm. Assistant

Commissioner’s Office

BS 8-21, 8-28, 9-4-19. MNAXLP