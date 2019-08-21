Hearing on Christley Tracts Minor Subdivision

Legal Notice

AP Lot A Christley Tracts is a proposed 2-lot minor subdivision on 20.02 acres. The subdivision is located at 1143 Willow Creek Road, Corvallis, to the east of the intersection of Willow Creek Road and Willow Creek Cross Road. The subdivision is located within the NE¼ of Section 11, T06N, R20W, P.M.M., Ravalli County, Montana. The applicants are Lynn and Mary Jo Seamons, represented by Paul Jessop of Base Line Surveying and Mapping. Information describing the proposal is available for inspection at the Planning Department, in the County Administrative Center, 215 S. 4th St., Suite F, Hamilton, MT 59840. Written comments are encouraged to be submitted to the Planning Department, prior to the below meeting, and will be forwarded to the Board of County Commissioners (BCC).

The BCC will conduct a Public Meeting to review the proposal on Monday, September 16th, 2019, at 1:30 p.m., in the Commissioners’ Meeting Room at the Administrative Center. The public may comment verbally, or in writing, at the meeting. Comments and information submitted at the public meeting will be considered in the decision on the subdivision. However, please note that only under select circumstances will new information be allowed into the record after the meeting.

Please be advised that the meeting time noted above indicates when the meeting begins, and that there may be multiple items on the agenda.

