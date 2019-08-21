Floodplain permit application FA-19-10

Legal Notice

The Ravalli County Planning Department is inviting public comment on a floodplain permit application for work proposed within the floodplain of the Bitterroot River on Parcel #596300, located just south of Hamilton city limits. The project will install a culvert crossing a ditch located in an area within or near the floodplain of the Bitterroot River, and will include gravel approaches on either side. The project will occur about 400 feet east of the river, and approximately 2,000 feet south of Hamilton City Limits, in the SE ¼, Section 36, Township 6 North, Range 21 West, Ravalli County. The applicant is the Bitterroot Land Trust. Information regarding this application is available at the Ravalli County Planning Department at 215 S 4th St, Suite F in Hamilton. Written comments may be mailed, hand-delivered or emailed (planning@rc.mt.gov) and must be received by Thursday September 5, 2019 at 5:00 pm. (Reference Application #FA-19-10).

