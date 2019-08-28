Fear and ignorance on display

By David Stover, Stevensville

I read the guest comment from David Welch and at first blush, I thought it was a conservative individual dissing liberal Democrats. He indicated that his ancestors (from Ireland) were violently attacked by the KKK but sir, I do believe that your party (and obviously you are a Democrat) own the KKK as you started that organization. I will give him the fact that the Irish were probably the most discriminated against people in this country.

He is as bigoted as those who he proclaims to despise. I defy him to point out where President Trump has espoused racial hatred. Recently, David Koch (conservative philanthropist) passed away at age 79 and the comments made by liberal Democrats Bill Maher and Bette Midler were absolutely sickening: “glad he was dead and hope the end was painful.” Never in my almost 80 years on this earth have I seen such vile statements coming from anyone.

In the past, we could agree to disagree but we were civil about it. So Mr. Welch, please show me from whom we are receiving the most hate, fear and ignorance.