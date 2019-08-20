Fear and ignorance on display in Star LTE’s

By David Welch, Hamilton

Fear and ignorance were on full display in recent Bitterroot Star opinion letters.

As Republicans across the country attempt to diminish and excuse the full throated racist tweets of Trump, local Republicans have been doing the much the same, trying desperately to defend the indefensible bigotry of Dee Gibney’s recent letter.

What all of these Republicans have in common is fear. Fear of the “other.” At its heart, this fear is rooted in ignorance; ignorance of other peoples, cultures, ideas.

Republicans are daily exploited and terrorized by unscrupulous fearmongers like Trump and Gibney and their friends at Fox News. We no longer have time to tolerate or indulge this kind of fear. People are dying as a result of the actions of frightened mass killers who have been radicalized by the constant drumbeat of these purveyors of fear spewing hateful rhetoric both nationally and locally. The fear needs to stop.

Any one of you coming to the defense of racism and bigotry needs to own up to the fact that you are fanning the fires of senseless violence and shameful cruelty. It is time for each of you to muster up some courage and face your fears.

Racial, ethnic and religious discrimination has a long history in this country. Look back into your own family history and you are likely to find ancestors who faced – and overcame! – the same bigotry and intolerance immigrants of color face today. My Irish ancestors were greeted with “NINA: no Irish need apply” signs because of their national origin. Their Catholicism was violently attacked by the KKK. With courage and fortitude, they triumphed over the fear and ignorance they encountered and went on to prosper and help build a great nation.

Do any of you have the courage to live up to the ideals of your immigrant ancestors who really did make America great? Or will you continue your moral debasement by lowering yourself to the vile standards of Trump and Gibney?