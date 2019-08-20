Fall sports season is here – hooray!

There is a change in the air. The mornings are cooler, the geese are practicing their flying with their young; and the two-a-day practices are going on. It’s one of my favorite times of the year, Fall Sports Season!

Golf season is off and swinging. Last season, the Hamilton Broncs boys team finished second behind Laurel. The team should have a good chance at the podium again this year. With Tristan Hanson, Bryce Reed, and Tanner Hanson returning, the Broncs should be tough.

Corvallis’ Macee Greenwood will be back for her second year on the greens and leading her team. Last year, as a freshman, she finished just three strokes behind Tricia Joyce for the championship. The Blue Devils finished in third and should be in the hunt again.

In cross country, Brynnli Poulsen of Hamilton finished second last year at state. This year she is a junior while her nemesis, Beatrix Frissell of Polson, has graduated. Sarah Passey who is a senior this year, will be tough as well. Colter Kirkland, a sophomore, finished ninth last year and could be even stronger this season. There are three other sophomores with state experience coming on this season: Harrison Silverio, Lane Cole, and Zachary Kunkel.

There will be a new coach at the helm of the tough Corvallis Blue Devil volleyball team. Kasey Arceniega has stepped down after building a perennial powerhouse of teams throughout the last decade. In her place is a familiar face, Laurie Garber Jones. Jones has had the seat right beside Arceniega as an assistant throughout the years. She will step in and make the adjustment as smooth as possible for the team. The team lost some strong players but this is a team that just reloads each year and so, they should be tough.

Another tough valley team, Florence, lost several key players but has one of the best as a senior this year. Sarah Hopcroft is a strong hitter and defensive player who is the spark plug of the team. Florence ran the season last year without a loss but ran into Huntley Project in the quarter finals and had to battle back after that loss to the championship game where they met Huntley Project again. The Lady Falcons finished second last year but don’t count them out this season.

The Hamilton Broncs christened their new stadium in last November with a semi final win over Columbia Falls and a loss in the championship to Billings Central. Although Hamilton lost several key players to graduation, the kingpin, Carson Rostad, is still wearing the crimson and white. This tough, athletic quarterback has already committed to the UM Grizzlies and so now he can concentrate on his senior year. The Broncs will still be tough and should be in the hunt for a championship again.

Stevensville has a new coach at the helm. Trae Williams, a Beaverhead County graduate, has been an assistant coach here in Stevensville for a few years. This will be his first gig as a head coach but he’s a student of the game and he learned from the best, Terry Thomas, so you can expect to see a few changes.

Victor will also have a new head football coach. Darren Gossett has been hosting open gym all summer and is looking forward to building a winning season for the Pirates. Skyler Weberson and Carson Varner will lead a young 8-man team.

So, grab your sunscreen, your umbrella, your seat cushion, and a blanket or two. It’s time for fall sports!