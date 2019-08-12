Stevensville – Daniel Agosto-Simonetti, 73, passed away peacefully in his Stevensville, MT home surrounded by his loving family and friends.

Daniel was a loving father of seven children, grandfather of five grandchildren, and a loving and devoted husband to a wife of 41 years. He was born in Carolina, Puerto Rico and raised in New York City, NY and Hoboken, NJ. He later moved to Torrance, CA and met his wife before moving to their current home in Montana in 1983.

At an early age, he possessed incredible artistic abilities, and because of his talent, was accepted to several of the most prestigious art institutes in New York City. He chose to attend the Fashion Institute of New York City and honed his talents as a painter and accomplished artist.

“Daniel, you will be forever missed by your friends and family. The artistic world will be a lesser place without your presence.”

A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at 10 a.m. at the Sunnyside Cemetery in Stevensville.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.whitesittfuneralhome.com.