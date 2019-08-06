Community Health Center Week

By Janet Woodburn, Sapphire Community Health, Inc.

There is some uncertainty at the root of American health care. Policies change from year to year, from the federal level on down. Despite this uncertainty, there is one bright spot in health care holding steady for more than 50 years – the Community Health Centers network.

Sapphire Community Health, Inc., is a part of a national network that is the family doctor to more than 28 million Americans. We save money and countless lives because we don’t just prevent illness, we address the factors that cause poor health, such as homelessness, substance use, mental illness, lack of nutrition, stress, and unemployment. We are innovators in whole-person care, always working to make health care simple and approachable – and this starts at the primary care level.

Health centers have enjoyed longtime bipartisan Congressional support (including all of Montana’s federal elected leaders) and local collaboration. No matter who you are, insured or not, you can get affordable primary care when you walk through our doors.

To find out more about what we do, visit Sapphire Community Health during National Health Center Week (August 4-10) located at 316 North Third Street, Hamilton, MT. We have some fun giveaways and are offering free sports physicals! We would like to meet you and help you meet your health care goals in the coming year. If you prefer, visit our website at www.SapphireCHC.org. You will love the care we give.