By Mary Fahnestock-Thomas, Hamilton

The term “moral rectitude” has appeared more than once on this page in the last few weeks. Presumably a person of moral rectitude has high moral standards — is honest in word and deed, strives to be fair, cares about others, keeps promises, does not cheat, does not destroy property, is responsible and dependable, treats others as s/he wants to be treated, etc.

Presumably the people who use the phrase believe that they have high moral standards and want to support people and institutions that do, too.

The world would rejoice if the next president of our country, of whatever party, gender, or color, were a person of moral rectitude. Think it’s a test?