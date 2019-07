PUBLIC NOTICE

Renter of Storage Unit #23, Brandon Adams, address unknown; and Renter of Storage Unit #C-2, Bonnie Bremer, address unknown: Notice is hereby given by A to Z Storage, that unless your accruing balance and past due amount is paid in full, the contents will be liquidated at 5 p.m. on August 24, 2019 at 1130 S. 1st Street, Hamilton MT in accordance with MCA 70-6-411 thru 70-6-420 and the provisions of the contract you signed.

