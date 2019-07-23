By David Welch, Hamilton

Dee Gibney is a stoner.

No, not in the way you are thinking. Even though her periodic rants are muddled and mostly incoherent, they can easily be explained by natural causes such as a lack of intellectual acuity and basic reasoning skills.

I am referring to the stoners found in the following classic example of humans behaving badly:

Two thousand years ago along the Via Dolorosa, a throng of people were casting stones at a dark skinned man wearing a crown of thorns and carrying a cross on his way to certain death. The crowd stoned, cursed and reviled this man who was on his way to shed blood for the well-being of others. He was both literally and figuratively a “bleeding heart.”

He was not on his way to sacrifice for only his friends and neighbors and all the “right” people. Rather, he was ready to suffer and die for everyone. With no exceptions for “beggars,” the “diseased” or anyone else.

If this kind, compassionate young man were alive today (some might say he is alive in today’s “bleeding hearts”) he would surely be advocating for the well-being of the desperate Central American refugees at our country’s southern border. And just as surely, he would be a target for Dee’s venom.

Because Dee Gibney is well and truly a stoner.