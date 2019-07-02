Stevensville’s water problems go from bad to worse

Water use restrictions that were implemented on Thursday, June 20th in Stevensville, remain in effect due to an additional well-pump failure in the Twin Creeks well field. According to a press release from the town, the failure occurred in the morning hours of June 28, 2019.

Public Works Supervisor George Thomas reported that the replacement of the pump from the previous week’s failure will be completed. However, the pump will not be providing water to the system until Wednesday or Thursday because water testing has to be completed before it can be brought on-line. When crews finish installing the replacement for last week’s well failure, they will immediately begin work on the well pump that failed on the 28th.

The most recent equipment breakdown leaves the Town with just two of its five wells to supply water to the community. Questions have also been raised surrounding the pump failure that occurred last year. To date, that pump has not yet been replaced. Officials say, though, that specific well is a lower production well, and had issues before the pump failed. Engineers have been working with specialists to determine the best route in addressing the issues with that well, to prevent excessive cost and unnecessary equipment purchases. Work is already underway to analyze the entire well field and determine the best solutions for the situation.

Town officials are currently re-enforcing the water use restrictions that have been in place for a week. Those restrictions include:

• Suspend all lawn irrigation and recreational water use.

• Be mindful of routine water use, especially when bathing and showering.

• Report excessive water use to the Town of Stevensville.

Lawn care has been a concern for many residents during the restrictions. Residents can prevent their lawn from drying out by letting the grass grow a bit longer than usual.

If residents see irrigation occurring in cemeteries and parks, those systems are not on the main water system and have a separate water source.

According to Mayor Brandon Dewey, the water restrictions are implemented to help keep water storage full in the event of additional equipment breakdowns and fires. Updates will continue to be posted on the Town’s website and on social media.

Dewey said that the new pumps arrived on Sunday and would be installed on Monday. He said water could be back online by Wednesday or Thursday, depending. He said that residents will all be notified by the Town when restrictions are actually lifted.