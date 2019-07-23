Response to Gibney

By Bill Stroud, Victor

This is a response to Dee Gibney (Star Letters, 7-17-19).

Dee, I just read your LTE from last week. My first thought was, “Wow, that gal knows how to hate.”

Most all the children in cages at the southern border arrived with parents seeking asylum. There is a vetting process in place not unlike for immigrants arriving through Ellis Island. You seem devoid of empathy and compassion. You state, “Many of these people ARE NOT of good moral character.”

Are you sure you’re one to judge good moral character? Your letter is so riddled with alternative facts one can only assume they came from Fox News. I can only make a suggestion to you. Try to step outside your narrow, little bubble and find out what is really going on with this occupant of the White House and his administration. Like a credible journalist once said “Fox News…cheaper than a lobotomy.”