Notice to Creditors – Brunner

RICHARD A. WEBER, P.C.
345 West Main Street
Hamilton , Montana 59840
Telephone: 406/363-6888
Fax: 406/363-2972
Attorney for Personal Representative
MONTANA TWENTY-FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT, RAVALLI COUNTY
In Re the Estate of: GLORIA BRUNNER, Deceased.
Case No.:DP-19-70
Dept. No. 1
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned has been appointed Personal Representative of the above -named estate. All persons having claims against the said deceased are required to present their claims within four months after the date of the first publication of this notice or said claims will be forever barred.
Claims must either be mailed to Ellis Brunner, the Personal Representative, return receipt requested, at the Law Offices of Richard A.Weber, 345 West Main, Hamilton, Montana 59840, or filed with the Clerk of the above-entitled Court.
Dated this 27th day of June, 2019.
/s/ Ellis Brunner
Personal Representative of
The Estate of Gloria Brunner
BS 7-3, 7-10, 7-17-19. MNAXLP
Leave a Reply