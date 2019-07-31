Bitterroot Star

Bitterroot Valley's best source for local news!

Library receives Pilcrow book grant

By Leave a Comment

The North Valley Public Library recently purchased 75 new children’s books with a donation from Rocky Mountain Bank combined with a matching grant from the Pilcrow Foundation. Pictured from left to right are Kiley J., Dominic Paxinos from Rocky Mountain Bank, Meredith J., and NVPL Youth Services Director Annika Riley.

The North Valley Public Library in Stevensville recently added 75 new books for children to its growing selection of books for young readers thanks to a $1,200 grant from the Pilcrow Foundation which was awarded to the North Valley Public Library Foundation. The Pilcrow Foundation, a national non-profit public charity, provides a 2-to-1 match to rural public libraries that receive a grant through its Children’s Book Project. The grant match in this case was provided by Rocky Mountain Bank. 

With $400 from the bank combined with an $800 matching grant from the foundation, the library staff was able to purchase 75 new books for its children’s collection. The books were chosen from a list of 500 available books which includes award-winning and star-reviewed titles from educational and literary organizations.

Christmas in July – Annika Riley, Youth Services Director at North Valley Public Library, has fun opening boxes of new children’s books funded by the Pilcrow Foundation and Rocky Mountain Bank.

According to NVPL Youth Services Director Annika Riley, 78% of the books chosen are aimed at early and beginning readers while 22% are geared toward middle and intermediate readers.

Share this:

Reader Interactions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *