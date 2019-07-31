Library receives Pilcrow book grant

The North Valley Public Library in Stevensville recently added 75 new books for children to its growing selection of books for young readers thanks to a $1,200 grant from the Pilcrow Foundation which was awarded to the North Valley Public Library Foundation. The Pilcrow Foundation, a national non-profit public charity, provides a 2-to-1 match to rural public libraries that receive a grant through its Children’s Book Project. The grant match in this case was provided by Rocky Mountain Bank.

With $400 from the bank combined with an $800 matching grant from the foundation, the library staff was able to purchase 75 new books for its children’s collection. The books were chosen from a list of 500 available books which includes award-winning and star-reviewed titles from educational and literary organizations.

According to NVPL Youth Services Director Annika Riley, 78% of the books chosen are aimed at early and beginning readers while 22% are geared toward middle and intermediate readers.