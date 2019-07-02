Hearing on Watson Homes Amended Plat

Legal Notice

The Ravalli County Board of County Commissioners will hold a public hearing to receive public comment on the Amended Plat of Lot 5, Block 3, Sunnyside Orchards, five lot minor subdivision. The subdivision is located at the intersection of Eastside Highway and Cameron Rose Lane. The subdivision is located within the Section 36, T10N, R20W, P.M.M., Ravalli County, Montana. The applicant is Watson Homes., and is represented by Professional Consultants, Inc. (PCI).

Information describing the proposal is available for inspection at the Planning Department, in the Administrative Center, 215 S. 4th Street, Suite F, Hamilton, MT 59840. The Board of County Commissioners hearing will be held Monday, July 22nd, 2019 at 10:00 AM in the Commissioners’ Meeting Room in the Administrative Center. Comments and information submitted will be considered in the decision. However, please note that only under select circumstances will new information be allowed into the record after the public hearing.

BS 7-3-19. MNAXLP