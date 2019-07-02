Hearing on Sapphire Construction Inc. Amended Plat

Legal Notice

The Ravalli County Board of County Commissioners will hold a public hearing to receive public comment on the Amended Plat of Lot 6A, COS 712894 Block 17 SSO No. 4, four lot minor subdivision. The subdivision is located at 834 Three Mile Creek Road, Stevensville, to the North of Three Mile Creek Road between the intersections of Hoover Lane and Store Lane. The subdivision is located within the NE¼ of Section 5, T9N, R19W, P.M.M., Ravalli County, Montana. The applicant is Sapphire Construction Inc., and is represented by Christina Loucks of Territorial Landworks, Inc..

Information describing the proposal is available for inspection at the Planning Department, in the Administrative Center, 215 S. 4th Street, Suite F, Hamilton, MT 59840. The Board of County Commissioners hearing will be held Tuesday, July 23rd, 2019 at 1:30 PM in the Commissioners’ Meeting Room in the Administrative Center. Comments and information submitted will be considered in the decision. However, please note that only under select circumstances will new information be allowed into the record after the public hearing.

BS 7-3-19. MNAXLP