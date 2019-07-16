Hearing on Petition for Probate – Donna Jean Zeoli

Bill Nelson, Esq.

Nelson Law Office PLLC

217 North 3rd, Street, Suite J

Hamilton, MT 59840

Telephone: (406) 363-3181

Facsimile: (406) 552-0153

Email: wmziplip@gmail.com

Attorney for Personal Representative

MONTANA TWENTY-FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT, RAVALLI COUNTY

IN RE THE ESTATE OF: DONNA JEAN ZEOLI, Deceased.

Cause No. DP-19-72

Dept. No. 1

NOTICE OF HEARING ON PETITION FOR FORMAL PROBATE, DETERMINATION OF TESTACY AND HEIRS, AND APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN TO THE FOLLOWING:

• Betty Belche

• Teresa Zeoli Moore

• Mari Zeoli

• Donald Kevin Zeoli; and

ANY AND ALL UNKNOWN PERSONS that Gordene Southwell has filed in the above Court a Petition for Formal Probate of Will, Determination of Testacy and Heirs, and the Appointment of Gordene Southwell as Personal Representative of said estate. For further information, the Petition, as filed, may be examined in the office of the Clerk of the above Court.

Hearing upon said Petition will be held in said Court at the courtroom in the courthouse at Hamilton, Montana, on the 14th day of August 2019, at the house of 1:30 o’clock p.m., at which time all interested persons may appear and object.

Service of this notice is being made in accordance with MCA 72-1-301 and 72-3-305.

DATED this 11th day of July 2019.

Nelson Law Office PLLC

/s/Bill Nelson

Attorney for Personal Representative

