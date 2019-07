BLU-J ESTATE SALES, www.bluejayestatesales.com, 363-1600. July 25-26 • Hamilton, 954 S. 2nd. July 31-Aug 1 • Corvallis, 764 Summerview. DAY ONE 6:00-8:00 PM. LINE NUMBERS GIVEN AFTER 2:00 PM. 2 per person. FOLLOWING DAYS 9-12

Share this: