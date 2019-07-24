Estate Sale – Shelton Living Estate

Shelton Living Estate Sale w/Surprises from Cinfios! 121B Turner St., Stevi. 7/25—9 to 4 (prices firm), 7/26—9-3, 7/27—9-2, 7/28—11-2 (most ½ price!) Complete estate sale–entire house and 2 car garage! Household everything— all furniture, queen bed, dresser, nice washer & dryer, sewing, knitting & craft items, patio items, Nordic track bike+, sterling jewelry+, original art, Currier & Ives, wood & soap stone carvings, W/clothes 16 to 3X, electric wheel chair+ elder items, & collectibles. SURPRISES=life time collections of hammered aluminum, depression, Fire King, miter saw, antique trains, Christmas galore, reloading items, & amazing big game mounts=elk, moose, deer, goat, antelope, and fish!! Run don’t walk; it is a good one! No earlies! Cash only!!

