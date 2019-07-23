Equality or paranoia?

By Mary Fahnestock-Thomas, Hamilton

What part of “all men are created equal” do we not understand? Today, because of changing word usage, it clearly means “all human beings are created equal” — not just Americans, not just white people, not just educated people, not just rich people.

Are we blocked by fear? Fear that “they” will take what we have or what we think we deserve?

Then there’s that other quotation: “Do unto others as you would have them do unto you” (Matthew 7:12), aka “Treat others the way you want to be treated.” If we don’t, why should they?

The ball is always in our court — that is, it is always right to do the right thing first and set a quiet example for our children, our friends, everyone.

I will not be governed by fear.