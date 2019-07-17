Drowning victim identified

7/16/19

Ravalli County Sheriff and Coroner Steve Holton identified 57-year-old Jeffrey Thomas Dwigans of Hamilton as the victim in an accidental drowning that occurred in the Bitterroot River west of Hamilton last Friday afternoon. Dwigans was a resident of Hamilton.

The Coroner’s Office has ruled the death as clearly an accident. The victim entered the water in an attempt to save his dog near a diversion dam, and was unable to get back to the bank.

The Hamilton Police Department, Ravalli County Sheriff’s Office and Ravalli County Search and Rescue volunteers responded to the scene and a Hamilton Police Officer recovered the man from the water.

Sheriff Holton said, “This incident is a sad reminder of just how dangerous the Bitterroot River can be, particularly around the diversion dams. The river is also full of snags, obstructions, and changing courses”. Sheriff Holton cautioned users to be aware of the dangers in the river, and to pay attention to their surroundings in order to avoid dangerous situations while recreating on the river. The RCSO and Ravalli County Search and Rescue also encourage recreationists to have and wear flotation devices anytime they enjoy the opportunities the Bitterroot River offers.”