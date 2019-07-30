Comment Period on Floodplain Permit Application FA-19-07

Legal Notice

The Ravalli County Planning Department is inviting public comment on a floodplain permit application for work proposed within the floodplain of the Bitterroot River at 29 Slack Lane, Florence, MT. The purpose of the project is to permit modifications to an irrigation pump inlet from the Bitterroot River. The project and all associated items will be built according to current floodplain standards. The project is located about 1 mile north of Eastside Hwy at the Florence Bridge in Section 12, Township 10 North, Range 20 West, Ravalli County. The applicant is Forest Brown. Information regarding this application is available at the Ravalli County Planning Department at 215 S 4th St, Suite F in Hamilton. Written comments may be mailed, hand-delivered or emailed (planning@rc.mt.gov) and must be received by Thursday, August 15, 2019 at 5:00 pm. (Reference Application #FA-19-07).

BS 7-31-19. MNAXLP