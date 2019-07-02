Comment on Sheldon Floodplain Permit Application

Legal Notice

The Ravalli County Planning Department is inviting public comment on a floodplain permit application for work proposed within the floodplain of the Bitterroot River on Parcel #1237200, located on the Old Darby Road, Hamilton, MT. The project will excavate a pond located within the floodplain of the Bitterroot River. The fill from the excavation will be used to construct an access road and a ramp on another portion of the property. Almost all of the fill will be used outside of the regulated floodplain. The project is located on Old Darby Road on the east side of the river, approximately 1 mile south of Sleeping Child Road, in Section 36, Township 5 North, Range 21 West, Ravalli County. The applicants are Christopher and Eileen Sheldon. Information regarding this application is available at the Ravalli County Planning Department at 215 S 4th St, Suite F in Hamilton. Written comments may be mailed, hand-delivered or emailed (planning@rc.mt.gov) and must be received by Thursday July 18, 2019 at 5:00 pm. (Reference Application #FA-19-08)

