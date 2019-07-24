Call for Bids – Skalkaho Bend Park Improvements

Invitation to Bid: Skalkaho Bend Park Improvements

Bitter Root Land Trust invites contractors to submit lump sum bids to construct a package of improvement projects at a future public park near Hamilton. Projects include an entrance drive and parking area, an HS-20 rated wooden bridge, an all-abilities access path, post-and-rail fencing, excavation for a pre-cast vault latrine, a culvert stream crossing, and removal of a derelict concrete structure. The best work dates are in September and October.

Call or email Kyle Anderson at Bitter Root Land Trust for bidding instructions, project designs, and other details. 406-375-0956. Kyle.A@bitterrootlandtrust.org

Sealed bids must be received by August 14th, 2019 at 5 PM.

