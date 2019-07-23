Another Stevensville council member resigns

The resignation of Stacie Barker, Stevensville Town Council member from Ward 1, was received at town hall on Tuesday, July 23 at 9 a.m. Her letter follows here verbatim.

“I am submitting my letter of resignation to take effect immediately as the Council Member Ward 1 representative.

“I feel that I can no longer do a job that citizen of Stevensville expect me to do when I was elected as a Council Member Ward 1.

“As I cannot be a member of the towns government where truthfulness and loyalty mean nothing and is no longer visible to the public. Where laws, ordinance, and resolutions cannot be followed and are constantly broken.

“As of July 22, 2019 I will no longer be a member of the town of Stevensville Municipal Government. I cannot sit back and watch activities that are not legal and the proper protocol is not followed.

“I would like to thank those citizens that trusted and believed in me.

“Sincerely, Stacie Barker”

Barker is the third council member to resign, following the resignations last week of Bob Michalson and Jim. Crews. Robin Holcomb is the lone remaining member.