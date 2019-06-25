Water use restrictions invoked in Stevi after well failure

Last Thursday, June 20, the Town of Stevensville implemented water conservation practices due to the failure of a well pump in the Town’s well field adjacent to the Twin Creeks neighborhood. Public Works Director George Thomas reported that the pump failure was due to sand in the well. A separate well had failed a second time nearly a year ago because of the same problem and is still not operational at this time.

Five total wells supply the Town of Stevensville with its drinking water. Those wells have varying abilities regarding flow rates. With two of the Town’s five wells out of service in a high-demand season, residents on the Town’s water system are being urged to suspend all lawn irrigation, turn off automatic systems, and refrain from hose watering. Citizens are being asked to shorten shower times and be mindful of water usage when bathing and to suspend all recreational water uses, including the filling of swimming pools and using sprinklers.

According to Mayor Brandon Dewey, a new pump will be installed in the higher production well by this coming Thursday, at which time the water use restrictions will be lifted. The Town is implementing the restrictions in order to maintain adequate water storage in case of a fire or other equipment failure. All irrigation that is fed by the municipal water system has been shut off until water conservation is no longer needed.

Engineers and specialists are working with the Public Works Department to evaluate the sand issues in the well field and provide both short and long-term solutions to the issues.

The Town will continue to provide updates on its web page at www.townofstevensivlle.com and on its Facebook page @townofstevensvillemt. Residents can contact Town Hall at (406)-777-5271 ext. 104 for questions or to report excessive water use.