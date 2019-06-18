Tax Deed May Be Issued – Francis L. Sargent

NOTICE THAT A TAX DEED MAY BE ISSUED

IF YOU DO NOT RESPOND TO THIS NOTICE YOU WILL LOSE YOUR PROPERTY

TO: SARGENT, FRANCIS L., PO Box 130, Darby, MT 59829-0130; Unknown Interested Party, Address Unknown.

Pursuant to section 15-18-212, Montana Code Annotated, Notice is Hereby Given:

1. As a result of a property tax delinquency, a property tax lien exists on the following described real property in which you may have an interest:

DARBY ORIGINAL TOWNSITE S14, T03 N, R21 W, BLOCK 020, LOT 003, LOTS 3 & 4, BLOCK 20, DARBY.

Parcel No: 0001017000. Geo: 13-1176-14-2-02-38-0000.

2. The property taxes became delinquent on 01 June, 2015.

3. The property tax lien was attached as the result of a tax lien sale held on 20 July, 2015.

4. The property tax lien was purchased at a tax lien sale on 20 July, 2015, by Ravalli County Treasurer, 215 S 4th St., Suite H, Hamilton, MT 59840.

5. The lien was subsequently assigned to LS Samantha Court, LLC, PO Box 97, Corbett, OR 97019.

6. As of the date of this notice, the amount of tax due is:

Taxes: $193.15

Penalty/Interest 3.84

Interest 51.28

Cost: 368.14 Total: $616.41

7. For the property tax lien to be liquidated, the total amount listed in paragraph 6 must be paid by August 26, 2019, which is the date that the redemption period expires or expired.

8. If all taxes, penalties, interest, and costs are not paid to the county treasurer on or prior to August 26, 2019, which is the date the redemption period expires, or on or prior to the date on which the county treasurer will otherwise issue a tax deed, a tax deed may be issued to the purchaser on the day following the date that the redemption period expires or on the date the county treasurer will otherwise issue a tax deed.

9. The business address and telephone number of the county treasurer who is responsible for issuing the tax deed is: Ravalli County Treasurer, 215 So. 4th St., Suite H, Hamilton, MT 59840. Phone: 406-375-6600.

Further notice for those persons listed above whose addresses are unknown:

1. The address of the interested party is unknown.

2. The published notice meets the legal requirements for notice of a pending tax deed issuance.

3. The interested party’s rights in the property may be in jeopardy.

Dated: at 12:00 pm this June 12, 2019

/s/Suzanne McDaniel-Deibert

BS 6-19, 6-26-19. MNAXLP