RFP – Asphalt Paving

Request for Proposals

Asphalt Paving

The Ravalli County Board of Commissioners is soliciting Request for Proposals for asphalt paving to be conducted on certain County roads in Ravalli County

Proposals will be received by the Ravalli County Clerk and Recorder, 215 S. 4th Street, Suite C, (Second Floor) Hamilton, MT 59840 until 4:00 p.m. June 26, 2019. Proposals will then be opened by the Ravalli County Commissioners at 8:30 a.m. on June 27, 2019 in the Commissioners Conference Room (Third Floor) at 215 S. 4th Street, Hamilton, MT.

For a copy of the Full Request for Proposal and Specifications for the construction seal, contact the Ravalli County Road & Bridge Department at 244 Fairgrounds Road, Hamilton, MT. during regular business hours or by calling 406-363-2733.

For questions concerning the Request for Proposal process, contact Glenda Wiles at the Ravalli County Commissioners Office – 406-375-6500.

Glenda M. Wiles

Commissioners Administrative Assistant

