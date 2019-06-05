Recht appointed District Court Judge

On May 21, Governor Steve Bullock appointed Howard F. Recht, Esq. to serve as District Judge for Department 1 of the 21st Judicial District Court, in Ravalli County. Recht succeeds the Hon. Jeffrey H. Langton who retired effective April 30, 2019. At the time of his retirement, Langton was the longest serving district court judge in the state.

Recht graduated from Brigham Young University in 1983 and from the University of Montana School of law in 1986. Following graduation he worked as an attorney for Fox Companies before opening his own firm of Recht & Recht Law Office in Hamilton. He went to work for the Ravalli County Attorney’s office in 2011 where he served as chief civil counsel up to the present appointment.

A swearing in ceremony will be held on Tuesday, June 11, 2019, at 11:00 a.m., in District

Courtroom No. 1, Ravalli County Courthouse, 205 Bedford Street, Hamilton, Montana, 59840.

The public is welcome to attend.