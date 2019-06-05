Political divorce

By Barry Mills, Stevensville

I was listening to a news program this morning that has a political bias that I happen to agree with, but in the ensuing interview the interviewer was so abrasive that made the interviewee seem sympathetic. I’m feeling like I’m walking on eggs, especially, in my daily life in Stevensville, with regard to national and local issues for fear of enflaming volatile and passionately held opinions. I am torn between one side that I may agree with and an opposition that I may disagree with, but can’t take sides against. The abused child in a bitter divorce, with parents fighting for custody of the children. I’m faced to choose from which angry parent to take sides with. Both are shouting, but no one is listening. Could there be a way to dial down the rhetoric and find a voice that brings us together, or are we as a community, left as latch-key kids commuting holidays and weekends between separate households? Some choice…